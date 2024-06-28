ISRO Is All Set For The Third And Final Developmental Flight of SSLV-D3
The successful launch of SSLV-D2 on Feb 10th, 2023
ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) is indeed preparing for the third and final developmental flight of its SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle), designated SSLV-D3. The SSLV is a cost-effective launch vehicle specifically designed for mini, micro, and nano satellites. It is built for industry production and caters to the growing demand for a launch-on-demand platform for these smaller satellites.
The launch is scheduled for July 10, 2024.
The second developmental flight, SSLV-D2, was successfully launched on February 10th, 2023, injecting three satellites (EOS-07, Janus-1, and AzaadiSAT-2) into their designated 450 km circular orbit within a 15-minute flight. With the successful SSLV-D2 mission, ISRO is now poised for the final developmental flight, SSLV-D3.
The SSLV-D2 mission provided valuable lessons for ISRO, which were incorporated into the SSLV-D3 iteration. The SSLV-D2 launch demonstrated the capabilities of the SSLV in delivering payloads to their intended orbits. The SSLV-D3 mission is expected to build upon this success and further enhance the SSLV's performance.
The SSLV-D3 launch is significant as it represents ISRO's continued efforts to provide affordable and efficient launch services for small satellites. The SSLV's low cost, low turnaround time, and launch-on-demand flexibility make it an attractive option for the growing small satellite industry.
Overall, ISRO's SSLV-D3 developmental flight marks an important milestone in the development of the SSLV launch vehicle, further advancing India's capabilities in the field of space exploration and satellite deployment.
