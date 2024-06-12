



Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed the next Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding incumbent General Manoj Pande, the government announced Tuesday night. Currently, Dwivedi is serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.





The new Army chief will take charge on June 30, the day General Pande retires. Last month, the government extended General Pande's tenure by one month, six days before his superannuation on May 31. This triggered speculations that Lt. Gen. Dwivedi may be overlooked for the top post.





In an official statement, the defence ministry said, “The government has appointed Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, presently serving as Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff with effect from the afternoon of June 30.”





Who Is The New Indian Army Chief?



1) Lt. Gen. Dwivedi has vast operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan. Before taking over as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 19, he served as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022-2024.

2) Born on July 1, 1964, he attended Sainik School in Rewa and was commissioned into the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment of the Indian Army on December 15, 1984. He eventually went on to command the unit, PTI reported.

3) Throughout his nearly 40-year career, he has held numerous command, staff, instructional, and international positions.

4) Lt. Gen. Dwivedi's command roles include leading the 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles regiment, the 26 Sector Assam Rifles Brigade, serving as Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and commanding the 9 Corps.

5) As Lieutenant General, he has held significant roles, such as Director General Infantry. He has been honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.

6) As Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Dwivedi offered strategic direction and operational supervision for planning and conducting ongoing operations along the northern and western borders, in addition to coordinating dynamic counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

7) He is actively involved in the ongoing negotiations with China to resolve the vexed border issue during this period.

8) He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

9) An alumnus of National Defence College and US Army War College, Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi has also undergone courses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Army War College, Mhow.

10) The officer has an M Phil in defence and management studies and has Masters degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science.





