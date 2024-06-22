



Jammu: Terrorists, many of them belonging to J&K and based in different areas of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), have been coordinating with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to launch terror attacks in the Jammu division for the last one year.





Based on the inputs received from overground workers (OGWs) during their interrogation, the intelligence agencies have come to the conclusion that at least seven to eight terrorists based in Pakistan were behind the attacks, specifically the ambushes on Army and civilian vehicles in the districts of Jammu division over the last year.





Many of these individuals have already been designated as terrorists by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). They are behind the recent and older attacks in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and other parts of Jammu, the agencies have said.





Intelligence sources have informed that four such ultras, including Sajit Jutt, a resident of Kasur in Pakistan, Rafiq Nai, a resident of Mendhar in Poonch who resides in Pakistan, Mohammad Qasim, a resident of Reasi but residing in Pakistan, and Abu Qatal, also a resident of Pakistan, are the “masterminds” of most of these attacks.





These terrorists not only coordinate the attacks that take place in Jammu division, but have also been planning the locations for dropping arms, ammunition and drugs via drones. These ultras have been instrumental in strengthening the network of OGWs in the Rajouri and Poonch region. The OGW network helps the infiltrated militants by providing them logistical support.





The NIA had in February this year chargesheeted Sajid Jutt, Mohammad Qasim and Abu Qatal in the January 2023 attack at Dhangri village in Rajouri, in which seven members of the Hindu community were killed.





Their names have also appeared in the incidents involving ambushes on vehicles. Three ambushes took place on military vehicles since April last year in Poonch, while a bus of pilgrims was attacked on June 9 in Reasi. Many soldiers and civilians lost their lives in these attacks.





As per reports, the four terrorists belong to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and are helped by the Pakistan Army and ISI in detecting locations for attacks in Jammu. Sources said that after coordinating with local OGWs about the movement of military vehicles, the ultras hiding in forest areas are contacted by these handlers from Pakistan and informed about the target.





Sajid Jutt, who was born in 1982 in Kasur, has been associated with the LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF). Rafiq Nai of Poonch has been able to convince some radicalised locals to help the ultras infiltrating from Pakistan.





Associated With Lashkar-e-Toiba





(With Agency Inputs)







