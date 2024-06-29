



Pakistan has requested small arms and modern equipment from the United States to support its newly approved counter-terrorism initiative, 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam'. The decision to launch this operation was taken on June 22, 2024, at the apex committee meeting of the National Action Plan, a strategy approved in 2014 to eliminate militancy from the country.





'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam' comprises three components: doctrinal, societal, and operational. The first two phases of the operation have already begun, and the third phase is set to be implemented soon.





Purpose of 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam'





The primary objective of 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam' is to curb the surge in violence and armed attacks within Pakistan, including addressing domestic security threats and dealing with armed fighters crossing over from Afghanistan. The operation also aims to implement socioeconomic measures to create an environment that discourages extremist tendencies.





Pakistan's Request for Small Arms And Modern Equipment





Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has emphasized the need for small arms and modern equipment to ensure the success of 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam' a counter-terrorism initiative. Ambassador Khan has called for a reset in US-Pakistan relations, urging both nations to maintain strong security links, enhance intelligence cooperation, and resume sales of advanced military platforms.





