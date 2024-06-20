



New Delhi: Tecknotrove Systems one of the leading military simulation companies in India has won the contract for supply of Advanced Military Training Simulators from Indian Airforce and Indian Army. These military simulators will be designed to support Indian Armed Forces in enhancing practical training with the latest Simulation technology . By creating unique customized training solutions for critical equipment and gunnery, Tecknotrove aims to enable Indian armed forces to train with precision in a completely safe virtual environment.





Tecknotrove is a global leader in simulation technology and will indigenously develop and manufacture the military simulators in-house at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which is India’s largest simulator manufacturing and R&D facility situated in Gujarat. The simulators will be delivered to the Indian Armed Forces in over a period of 12 months. The contract also includes continued support for next 5 years from Tecknotrove.





Shantanu Gupta, Founder and MD, Tecknotrove shared “We have been in the Simulation business for over 2 decades & have executed over 1000+ simulation projects in over 28 countries across industries like Aviation, Automotive, Mining, Law Enforcement, Police & Defense. Award of long standing contracts like these, showcase the trust Ministry of Defence India (MOD) has in Tecknotrove and its ability to deliver advanced military training simulators for preparing the Indian Armed forces. The order includes supply of 15 different types of military simulators which will be manufactured inhouse at our facility. These contracts also open opportunity for Tecknotrove to cater to the fast growing demand for military simulators in global market and contribute to India’s growing defence exports”





Over the next 2 years Tecknotrove is committed to continuous development of military training simulators which are highly immersive and offer realistic training experience to meet the fast growing training needs of our armed forces.





Focused on principles of continuous innovation and development in the field of simulation and virtual reality, the company works with the vision of providing precise training solutions today, to ensure a perfect future for our country tomorrow.





Tecknotrove Systems is a 9001- 2015 ISO certified company headquartered in Mumbai India, it was formed with a vision to transform the way training was conducted in India and around the world. It holds a 100% indigenous set up with a state of the art in -house manufacturing and R&D set up.












