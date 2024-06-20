



Armenia has recently acquired Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France. The deal was signed during a meeting between the defence ministers of France and Armenia at the Eurosatory 2024 defence exhibition. The exact details of the contract, including the number of systems Armenia will acquire, have not been disclosed. However, the acquisition of Caesar howitzers is seen as a significant development in Armenia's military capabilities.





Background And Context





Armenia's decision to acquire Caesar howitzers is part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its defence capabilities and deepen military ties with Western countries. While Armenia is formally allied with Russia, it has been pivoting diplomatically and militarily towards Western nations in recent years, accusing Moscow of failing to protect it from its long-time rival, Azerbaijan. This shift in alignment has led Armenia to seek military equipment from countries like France.





Impact On the Balance of Power





It is important to note that these acquisitions are unlikely to alter the balance of power in the South Caucasus region, which currently favours Azerbaijan. Despite the acquisition of Caesar howitzers, Azerbaijan still possesses the Indian-Israeli MR-SAM (Barak-8) system, which it reportedly used to shoot down an Armenian Iskander missile during the 2020 war. Additionally, Azerbaijan operates the LORA quasi-ballistic missiles, which Armenia may seek to counterbalance with the Barak-8 system. In 2023, Armenia reportedly received Pinaka multiple-launch rocket systems it ordered from India the previous year, in a move also denounced by Azerbaijan at the time. In October 2023, reports indicated that Armenia ordered Zen anti-drone systems and medium-range Akash air defence missile systems from India. Armenia is also considering procuring the more advanced Akash-NG air defence system which is touted be one of the best in the world.





Criticisms And Reactions





Azerbaijan has criticized France for selling artillery to Armenia, accusing it of provocative activities in the South Caucasus region. The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has stated that the French government's supply of lethal weapons to Armenia contradicts its previous claim that the military equipment supplied to Armenia was of a defensive nature. However, France has a significant Armenian diaspora and has traditionally been a strong supporter of Armenia within Europe.





In conclusion, Armenia has acquired Caesar self-propelled howitzers from France as part of its efforts to strengthen its defence capabilities and deepen military ties with Western countries. While these acquisitions may not significantly alter the balance of power in the region, they represent a notable development in Armenia's military capabilities.





Our Bureau







