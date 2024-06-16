



Havana harbour became a focal point of international naval activity this week. Early on Friday, the Canadian navy’s patrol ship, HMCS Margaret Brooke, arrived in the harbour, shortly after the U.S. fast-attack submarine USS Helena had docked at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. This convergence follows the arrival of Russian naval vessels, including the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the nuclear-powered submarine Kazan, earlier in the week.





The unusual gathering of Russian, Canadian, and American naval ships in close proximity has sparked concerns about the resurgence of geopolitical tensions akin to those seen during the Cold War. Despite this, officials from both the United States and Cuba have downplayed any threat posed by the Russian warships. The Russian government has characterized their naval presence in Cuba as part of a routine visit to an allied nation.





Prior to their arrival in Havana on Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry reported that the Admiral Gorshkov frigate and the Kazan submarine had conducted precision missile training exercises in the Atlantic Ocean. The strategic manoeuvres highlight Russia’s ongoing military readiness and its strategic alliances in the region.





In contrast, the Canadian Joint Operations Command described the HMCS Margaret Brooke’s presence in Havana as a symbol of the enduring bilateral relationship between Canada and Cuba. The port visit underscores Canada’s commitment to fostering peaceful and cooperative international relations, even amidst a backdrop of heightened naval activity.





Cuba’s response to the U.S. submarine’s arrival was less welcoming. The Cuban Foreign Ministry expressed displeasure, emphasizing that naval visits typically result from an invitation, which was not extended in this case. Vice Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío voiced his concerns, stating, “Naval visits to a country are usually the result of an invitation, and this was not the case. Obviously we do not like the presence in our territory of a submarine belonging to a power that maintains an official and practical policy that is hostile against Cuba.”





