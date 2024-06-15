



The Indian armed forces plan to use the Vajra for anti-aircraft warfare, significantly boosting India's defensive capabilities against airborne threats. The Vajra, or Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) , is designed to effectively neutralise enemy aircraft, drones, and helicopters.





The Indian armed forces plan to use the Vajra for anti-aircraft warfare, significantly boosting India’s defensive capabilities against airborne threats.





New Delhi: To enhance its air defence capabilities, the Indian Defence Ministry is preparing to purchase nearly 5,000 “Vajra” Air Defence Systems, also known as the indigenous S-400. This system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), is set to be used by all three branches of the Indian military.





The Vajra, or Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), is designed to effectively neutralise enemy aircraft, drones, and helicopters. One of its major advantages is its cost-effectiveness, being domestically produced, while still maintaining high efficiency in combat situations.





Recently, the DRDO successfully tested the Vajra in Odisha, where it met all required standards and demonstrated its capability by hitting targets in the sky. This successful test has proven that the Vajra will be a strong asset on the battlefield, with its impressive speed and precision leaving little chance for enemy aircraft, helicopters, or drones to escape.





The VSHORADS can be launched from a ground-based portable launcher, making it highly versatile and easy to deploy in various terrains, whether it be the Himalayas near the China border or the deserts near Pakistan. It is capable of taking down aircraft, fighter jets, helicopters, missiles, or drones.





As an interceptor missile for short ranges, the Vajra is comparable to Russia’s S-400 air defence system. However, its domestic development is a significant highlight, incorporating advanced technologies like dual-band IIR seekers, miniature reaction control systems, and integrated avionics. Its propulsion system is a dual-thrust solid motor, providing it with high speed.





The Indian armed forces plan to use the Vajra for anti-aircraft warfare, significantly boosting India’s defensive capabilities against airborne threats.





Key Features of Vajra Air Defence System





Weight: 20.5 kilograms Length: Approximately 6.7 feet Diameter: 3.5 inches Payload Capacity: Can carry a weapon weighing 2 kilograms Range: Between 250 meters to 6 kilometers Maximum Altitude: Can reach up to 11,500 feet Maximum Speed: Mach 1.5 (approximately 1,800 kilometres per hour)







