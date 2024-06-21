



Washington: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday (local time) that the US supports direct discussions between India and Pakistan. However, he noted that pace, scope, and character should be determined by India and Pakistan and not the US.





Matthew Miller made the remarks while addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time).





On being asked about the US reaction to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulating PM Narendra Modi for securing a third term and experts believing both Prime Ministers have ability to initiate a peace process, Miller said, "We value our important relationships with both India and Pakistan. As we have said, we support direct discussions between India and Pakistan. But, the pace, scope and character should be determined by those two countries, not by us."





On June 10, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated PM Modi on taking oath as India's Prime Minister. Taking to X, Shehbaz Sharif stated, "Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India."





In response to his post on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you @cmshehbaz for your good wishes."





Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif also congratulated PM Modi on assuming office for the third consecutive term. He said that BJP's success in recent polls demonstrates the confidence of people in PM Modi's leadership.





"My warm felicitations to Modi Ji (@narendramodi) on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia," Nawaz Sharif posted on X.





In response to Nawaz Sharif's congratulatory message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he appreciated his message and noted that the people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive areas.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Appreciate your message @NawazSharifMNS. The people of India have always stood for peace, security and progressive ideas. Advancing the well-being and security of our people shall always remain our priority."





The congratulatory messages of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif came after Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for the third term on June 9. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif attended the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.





Apart from his two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.





