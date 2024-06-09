



New Delhi: World Health Organisation (WHO) South-Asia Regional Director Saima Wazed shared a picture with her mother, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ahead of the oath ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Sunday.





PM Hasina is in India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Modi scheduled to be held today evening.





"A quick bite with Ma, ahead of Prime Minister @narendramodi's inauguration in #Delhi later today," Wazed posted on social media platform X.





Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call to Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence in New Delhi.





She is one of the distinguished guests invited to New Delhi to attend the much-awaited ceremony.





She landed in the national capital on Saturday afternoon and was the first foreign leader to arrive here for the ceremony.





Secretary (CPV & OIA), Muktesh Pardeshi received Prime Minister Hasina at the airport.





Narendra Modi will take the oath of office at 7.15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.





The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.





BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in the 543-member lower house of the Indian parliament. BJP, which won resounding majorities of 282 seats in 2014 and 303 seats in 2019, fell short of the majority mark (272) on its own this time.





Alongside Narendra Modi, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath this evening. PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after founding prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.





India and Bangladesh enjoy warm ties, which have further expanded under the leadership of PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina. PM Modi was one of the first leaders to congratulate Hasina after she won the general elections in January this year.





Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina was among the first foreign leaders to congratulate PM Modi. He invited PM Hasina for the oath-ceremony, which was accepted by the Bangladesh PM.





PM Modi's invitation to neighbouring leaders reflects India's ongoing efforts to engage with countries in the region. In 2014, he convened leaders from SAARC nations, and in 2019, he invited countries from the BIMSTEC group.





