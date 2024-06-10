



Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on assuming office for the third consecutive term. He said that BJP's success in recent polls demonstrates the confidence of people in PM Modi's leadership.





Taking to X, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif stated, "My warm felicitations to Modi Ji (@narendramodi) on assuming office for the third time. Your party's success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership. Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia."





Earlier in the day, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated PM Narendra Modi for taking oath for the third consecutive term.





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated PM Narendra Modi for taking oath for the third consecutive term. "Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," Shehbaz Sharif posted on X.





On Sunday, PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan which is being attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.





President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.





The swearing-in ceremony is being attended by Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles Vice President Ahmed Afif.





Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.





His previous two terms as Prime Minister have been marked by several key initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Housing for All, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, UDAN, Make in India.











