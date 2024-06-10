



NEW DELHI: Engineering solutions provider Axiscades Technologies on Monday said it will deliver drone systems to the Indian army as part of a ₹100 crore order. The Man Portable Counter Drone System (MPCDS) has been developed by Axiscades, a company statement said.





"Axiscades Technologies has begun the delivery of advanced counter-drone systems under an order of ₹100 crore from the Indian Army," it said.





The company aims to deliver all drone units to the Army by 2024-end, it said without divulging any further information.





MPCDS has the capability to operate on both battery and main power supply. It can cover multiple frequency spectrums, including command, control and navigation. MPCDS can also detect and jam a wide variety of drones within a range of up to 5 kilometres.





Arun Krishnamurthi, the CEO and Managing Director of Axiscades said, "This is the first Counter Drone System being inducted into the Indian Defence forces in the man portable category, and the system is being deployed at multiple locations across various commands in the Indian Army. We aim to continue to innovate and provide advanced security solutions to meet the evolving needs of our armed forces."





Bangalore-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, and energy among others.





