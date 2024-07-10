



As many as 10 Indian nationals have been discharged from the Russian armed forces, MoS for external affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, has informed Parliament. The matter was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Vladimir Putin during his July 8-9 Moscow trip.





"The government has received requests for the facilitation of early discharge of some Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces. Each such request has been taken up strongly by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy of India in Moscow with the relevant Russian authorities," Singh has said in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.





"Till date, about 10 Indian nationals have left the Russian armed forces. During his recent visit to Russia on July 8-9, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly reiterated the urgent need for the early release of all Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces," Singh informed.





"MEA has urged all Indian nationals to exercise due caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia and stay away from this conflict. Law enforcement authorities in India are aware of this matter and action against those involved in misleading Indian nationals into service in the Russian armed forces has been initiated under relevant provisions of the Indian law," Singh said.





(With Agency Inputs)







