MOSCOW: The functionality of the fifth-generation fighter Su-57 is expanding and improving for the tasks of a special military operation (SVO). This was reported to TASS by the United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC UAC, part of the ROSTEC state corporation) on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the Sukhoi Design Bureau, where the aircraft was developed.





"The newest fifth-generation fighter Su-57 is used to solve the most complex problems". It is capable of performing tasks in enemy saturated air defense conditions due to increased stealth and survival characteristics. Despite the high characteristics of existing aircraft, today the Sukhoi Design Bureau is working to improve and expand the functionality for the tasks of the SVO, they reported.





As the corporation noted, the Su-57 is part of the central combat link of the special operation along with the Su-34 and Su-35. It is the joint use of these three types of aircraft that makes it possible to comprehensively respond to emerging threats, the UAC emphasized. At the same time, the Su-34 was called the "workhorse" of the SVO, which is often covered by the Su-35.





Su-57 (NATO reporting name - Felon) is a Russian fifth-generation multirole fighter. The aircraft is designed to destroy all types of air, ground and surface targets. The vehicle has supersonic cruising flight speed, intra-fuselage weapons, radio-absorbing coating (stealth technology), as well as the latest set of on-board equipment. Intellectualization of the Su-57 systems allows it to take on some of the pilot’s functions, including piloting and training in the use of weapons.





The Sukhoi Design Bureau is one of the leaders among the developers of combat aircraft complexes in the world; its team has created more than 100 types of aircraft and their modifications, the total number of mass-produced aircraft exceeds 12 thousand. The resolution on the creation of the Design Bureau was signed on July 29, 1939.





