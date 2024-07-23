



Farnborough: In a latest collaboration, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus Helicopters have formalised a contract to establish the H125 Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India.





The FAL will be the first instance of the private sector setting up a helicopter assembly facility here in India, which will be responsible for the production of Airbus' best-selling H125 helicopter from its civil range for India and the neighbouring countries, according to an official press release from Airbus.





Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) is notably India's leading private sector player for aerospace and defence solutions. The setting up of the FAL was announced on January 26 this year by Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran. The contract was signed at the Farnborough International Airshow in 2024.





The installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system, engine, and avionics and mission systems will all be handled by the FAL. Additionally, it will test and certify the helicopters.





"We are pleased to partner with Airbus to establish the final assembly line for H125 helicopters in India. This collaboration, built on TASL's expertise in airborne platforms, and the strength of our ongoing partnership with the Airbus Group, aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative and addresses India's growing helicopter market potential. The project will enhance helicopter manufacturing capabilities in India, and support growth of civil aviation in India," said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, according to the official press release.





Indian customers, as well as those in its bordering nations, will receive helicopters produced at the FAL. The deliveries of the first 'Made in India' H125s are expected to commence in 2026, the release further stated.





Airbus Helicopters and Tata Advanced Systems have made great progress in determining the FAL's location, which will be announced shortly.





"India is a country with great potential for helicopters and we believe that there is no better way to unlock this promising market than with a 'Made in India' H125 helicopter. We are confident that a locally assembled helicopter will open new civil and parapublic markets such as the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services and other public services, making helicopters a critical component of nation-building. We are delighted that we are embarking on this pioneering journey with our trusted partner the Tata Group, with whom Airbus already has a multi-faceted partnership," the press release quoted Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters as saying.





The H125 is the world's best-selling single-engine helicopter that outclasses other helicopters in its category.





According to Airbus, this high-performing, versatile helicopter is a member of Airbus' Ecureuil family, which has accumulated more than 40 million flight hours worldwide. It can operate in high-and-hot and extreme environments and can be easily reconfigured for various missions, including aerial work, firefighting, law enforcement, rescue, air ambulance, passenger transport, and many others.





The H125 is the only helicopter to have landed on Mount Everest, demonstrating its agility in operating in high-altitude, and extreme environments.





