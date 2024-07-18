



According to unconfirmed media reports, Armenia has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Indian Pralay missiles to counter the Israeli-origin LORA (LOng Range Artillery) system used by Azerbaijan during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The LORA system has a range of 400 kilometers and was used to target a vital bridge in the Lachin corridor, which connects Armenia to the Nagorno-Karabakh region).





Indian Pralay Missiles and DRDO's Image As A Missile Exporter





Armenia's reported interest in acquiring the Pralay missile presents a great opportunity for India. If a Pralay export contract is secured, it would likely bolster the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) image as a missile exporter.





Indian Missile Systems of Interest To Armenia





DRDO has developed two main missile systems of interest to Armenia: the Prahaar and the Pralay. The Prahaar is a tactical ballistic missile with a range of 200 kilometers, while the Pralay is capable of reaching up to 500 kilometers.





Background on LORA And Its Use In The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict





The LORA system is a theatre quasi-ballistic missile developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It has a range of 400 kilometers and was used by Azerbaijan during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The system targeted a vital bridge in the Lachin corridor, which raised concerns for Armenia's regional security dynamics).





