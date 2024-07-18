ADITYA India's first medium size Tokamak developed by Institute for Plasma Research, Gujarat



Cold Fusion Claims In Telangana





A Hyderabad-based start-up, Hylenr, has claimed to have built the world’s first low-energy nuclear reactor (LENR) using cold fusion technology to generate clean energy, the founders said during its launch at T-Hub on Wednesday. It has received a patent from the Union government’s Patent Office under the Department for Promotions of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, they added.





Prahlada Ramarao, retired DRDO scientist and chief innovation officer, Hylenr, said, “LENR reactors utilise low-energy nuclear reactions to generate excess heat. By applying a small volume of electricity to stimulate these reactions, LENR can produce significantly more heat than the input energy, making it a potentially game-changing technology for power generation.”



Cold fusion is a type of nuclear reaction that occurs at or near room temperature, in contrast to the high temperatures required for traditional fusion reactions. However, it is important to note that cold fusion has been a controversial topic in the scientific community, with many scientists expressing scepticism about its feasibility and reproducibility.





It is worth mentioning that most scientists considered cold fusion claims dead by the late 1980s, and the United States Department of Energy concluded that the reported results did not present convincing evidence of a useful source of energy. Since then, there have been occasional claims and research efforts related to cold fusion, but it has not gained widespread acceptance in the scientific community.





Without specific details about the start-up in Telangana or the evidence supporting their claims, it is difficult to assess the validity of their assertions. It would be important for the start-up to provide rigorous scientific evidence and undergo independent verification to establish the credibility of their cold fusion reactor.





