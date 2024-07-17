



Morigaon: Assam-government-owned land site in Morigaon, where the Tata Group will set up a mega semiconductor plant, has been formally handed over after a lease agreement, making way for the construction to be commenced soon.





Today marked a significant milestone as the land agreement for Tata Group's semiconductor project in Jagiroad, Morigaon district, was successfully finalized.





The agreement, signed at the Sub-Registrar's office, Morigaon leases 517.27 bighas of land to Tata Group for a duration of 60 years.





Representing Tata Group, Board Member and Chief Human Resources Officer Ranjan Bandopadhyay and AIDC's Manager (Tech) and Project in charge Dhiraj Pegu inked the deal.





The occasion was graced by District Commissioner Devasish Sharma from the Morigaon District Administration, alongside Sub-Registrar Namrata Chahu overseeing the proceedings.





District Commissioner Devasish Sharma expressed that today holds special significance for Morigaon district, as Tata is slated to commence production at the facility by 2026, initially on a small way.





"Today is a historic day for not just Morigaon district but for the state Assam and the entire country. The land registration for the semiconductor plant has been done today. Everything that was promised by our CM has been realized on the ground. A total of 527.17 bigha of land has been registered under their name (Tata Group). A Tata Group team was here and they did all the formalities. They said they will soon start construction work here," Sharma said.





Present at the signing ceremony were Assistant Vice President of Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd Kaninika Thakur, Executive Amoolya Huilgal, Legal Executive Nidhiya Jayaraman, HR Col Vikas Bhomia, as well as Project Team members Ashish Mishra and Avinash Dhabade.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Tata Group's semiconductor and testing center in Jagiroad on March 13, inaugurating a technological milestone for Assam. The center represents an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and is projected to produce 48 million chips daily, providing direct employment to 16,000 young individuals. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma was also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony.





The semiconductor industry in India is still in a nascent stage, with various local and multinational companies intending to tap its vast potential.





Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd ("TSAT") will set up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam. With a capacity of producing 48 million chips per day, this facility is being built for Rs 27,000 crore. Segments that will be covered are automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.





Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present during the foundation stone ceremony, said that industries in India had never considered the northeast region for businesses during previous industrial revolutions.





The region which was neglected in the past was included in the technological revolution by Prime Minister Modi, Sarma had asserted.





Tata Group hopes that the commercial production of semiconductors chips at the two plants - in Gujarat and Assam - whose foundation stones were laid on Wednesday, would start in 2026. Chip shortages during Covid realised the importance of indigenous manufacturing to fill deficiency, for national security and galvanise indigenous innovation.





