



New Delhi: The Indian Army on Tuesday inducted 40 heavy-duty hydraulic mobile cranes from Tractor India Limited to undertake operations during disaster management with better efficiency.





"#IndianArmy inducts 40 Heavy Duty Hydraulic Mobile Cranes from M/s Tractor India Limited. These versatile, new age and high-tech cranes will enhance the operational preparedness of Combat #Engineers and also enable them to undertake arduous tasks during disaster management," ADG PI Indian Army informed on social media platform X.





In a separate event, the Indian Army expressed their condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Doda encounter on Tuesday and said that the Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief.





The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Desa Forest area on Monday evening. The soldiers killed in action have been identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay.





"General Upendra Dwivedi COAS and all ranks of the Indian Army convey their deepest condolences to the Bravehearts, Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda to ensure peace in the region. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," ADG PI-Indian Army posted on X.





Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Doda encounter.





On Monday night, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in Doda. According to the White Knight Corps, contact with terrorists was established tonight at about 9 PM in which a heavy firefight ensued.





Four Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in the firefight. Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi spoke with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday to brief him on the encounter in Doda.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



