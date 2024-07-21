



Gwadar: Ahead of the Baloch National Gathering scheduled for July 28, Baloch rights activist Maharang Baloch has issued a warning to Pakistan and stated that if the state uses force to suppress the peaceful protests of the Baloch people, it will be unable to control the resulting backlash.





"If the state tries to use force to stop this peaceful public flood, then it will be impossible to control this public flood, and then the consequences will be that which is not even in the imagination of the state," Maharang Baloch said in a statement on X.





The Baloch rights activist released a statement on Saturday in which she made an appeal to the Baloch nation and urged the Baloch people to come together and prove their unity to the world on July 28.





Further, she emphasised that this day is an opportunity for the Baloch nation to show its strength and civilisation to the world and encouraged them to demonstrate their unity and solidarity on this day.





"I appeal to the Baloch nation once again that if you want to save the Baloch nation, if you want to present proof of a united nation to the world, then July 28 is the day to prove Baloch as a united and civilised nation," said Maharang Baloch





She also appealed to the other countries to pressure the Pakistani state to refrain from sabotaging their peaceful and legal struggle for human rights.





"We want to tell the entire civilised world to give the State of Pakistan a hard rein and give up its intentions and ambitions to sabotage our own peaceful, legal and human rights struggle on our own soil and to obstruct reconciliation. Never try," Maharang Baloch said.





Following this, she emphasised that they remained committed to peaceful protests as always.





"We were peaceful, we are peaceful and we will remain peaceful. National knowledge, awareness and consciousness are our first priorities. Baloch National Unity Caravan is today a responsible organisation for the entire Baloch nation and understands and fulfils its national responsibilities well," Maharang Baloch said.





