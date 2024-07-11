



New Delhi: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Minister's Retreat.





"Welcome to India! FM @DrHasanMahmud62 of Bangladesh arrives in New Delhi to participate in the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X.





"The presence of FM Mahmud will enrich the discussions to be held today and bolster regional cooperation," the post added.





Earlier today, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Tharaka Balasuriya arrived in the national capital to attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Minister's Retreat.





Foreign ministers and top officials from BIMSTEC nations, including Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel, and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe have also reached Delhi to attend the retreat.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his counterparts for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on July 11-12.





The Retreat will present an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of BIMSTEC nations to discuss avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation in various sectors, including security, connectivity, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts, etc in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Thailand's Bangkok on 17 July 2023.





BIMSTEC is a regional organization that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.





It aims to strengthen relationships and foster economic development among its member states, which include- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.





