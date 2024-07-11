



Vienna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a video showcasing his recently concluded Vienna visit, and lauded the ties shared by India and Austria.





In a post shared on X, PM Modi posted a video depicting his engagements that took place in Austria during his 2-day long visit to the European nation, and wrote "May the India-Austria friendship scale new heights of progress!"





"Highlights from a special visit." he wrote sharing glimpses of the visit.





In the video, Prime Minister Modi is seen receiving a guard of honour in Austria, among other memorable moments.





Meanwhile, in a candid moment, the Austrian Chancellor could be seen in the video, clicking a selfie with PM Modi. The two leaders share a hearty laugh, as they click a picture.





Notably, after the visit concluded, PM Modi shared a post on X and thanked Austria's Chancellor, government, and people for their warm welcome and hospitality.





He also stated this visit was immensely productive and described it as 'historic.'





"My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection," PM Modi said on X.





PM Modi attended a community event in Vienna on Wednesday and stated that this wait has ended on a historic occasion marking 75 years of their friendship.





Further, he also expressed his gratitude and delight at the enthusiastic welcome, acknowledging that it was a historic moment as an Indian Prime Minister visited Austria after a gap of 41 years.





As PM Modi arrived on the stage at a community event people welcomed him 'Modi, Modi' chant.





The community warmly welcomed PM Modi, and the event showcased the strong connection between India and its diaspora.





Notably, PM Modi held significant meetings with Austrian leaders, including Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Nehammer, to bolster bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration between India and Austria.





Prime Minister Modi also highlighted his interaction with business leaders from both countries. "Met business leaders from India and Austria. Our nations are confident of leveraging the many opportunities ahead to boost commercial and trade linkages," he said, underlining the mutual confidence in enhancing economic ties.





PM Modi arrived in Vienna on June 9 evening for a day-long State visit. Prior to this, he was on a two-day official visit to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.





