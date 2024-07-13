



Visakhapatnam: A two-day coordinated coastal security exercise "Sagar Kavach- 01/24" for Andhra Pradesh was conducted on July 10-11 to assess the effectiveness of the coastal security mechanism, the Eastern Naval Command said in a release on Friday.





Various stakeholders, including the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Customs, RPF and state agencies such as State Police, Marine Police, Fisheries, IB and Port Authorities actively took part in the exercise.





Indian Naval Ships along with Coast Guard ships participated in the exercise.





Extensive aerial surveillance of coastal areas by both Naval and Coast Guard air assets was undertaken during the exercise which was closely monitored at the Joint Operations Centre (East), Eastern Naval Command.





The exercise witnessed the close coordination and synergy of all coastal security stakeholders. The exercise has further strengthened the coastal security construct.





