



The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) to replace aging F-16s with Swedish Gripen jets, F-16s and Gripens popular in global export market





According to Bangkok Post, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has selected the Swedish-made Gripen E/F fighter jet over its American-made F-16 Block 70 counterpart. The Saab Gripen and the Lockheed Martin F-16 are two popular fourth-generation multirole fighter jets and are much cheaper and easier for smaller air forces to operate than the advanced fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.





The Thai Air Force commander, ACM Phanphakdee Phattanakul, has forwarded details about the F-16 Block 70 and Gripen E/F to the Thai defence minister to make a decision with the recommendation that Gripens be selected. Still, he said, "The Air Force has yet to conclude which type of jet fighters it would choose."





Thailand already operates a fleet of 50 F-16s of various modifications and 11 Gripen Cs. Thailand recently released a new white paper that calls for the modernization and longtime vision of the Thai Air Force. In 2020, the fighters of the Thai Air Force had an average age of 26 years - with the age trending up.





Thailand needs to replace 12 aging F-16s belonging to the 102 Squadron based at Korat in its air force over the next few years. These jets were procured in the late 1980s and are slated to retire by 2028. According to a Defence News article published in March 2024, the procurement is scheduled from FY25 to FY34.





The global export fighter jet market is changing. For decades, Russian/Soviet jets have been a mainstay of fighter jet exports for countries looking for an alternative to US and other Western fighter jets. However, Russian fighter jet exports have collapsed in recent years, the US remains dominant (especially in the fifth-generation fighter jet market), and China and India are increasingly producing their own domestic jets. At the same time, new players will soon enter the market (such as South Korea with its KF-21 Boramae).





Around the world, American F-16s, French Mirages, the Typhoon Eurofighter, and the Swedish Gripen often compete in the export market. Brazil has ordered around 40 Swedish Gripens and was expected to order more. However, Brazil is reportedly opting to procure a few dozen second-hand F-16s from the US instead of more new-build Gripens.





The F-16 Block 70/72 is the latest variant of the F-16 family and remains in production for export only (the US Air Force no longer purchases F-16s). Several countries, including Turkey, Slovakia, and Bulgaria, are purchasing new F-16s, while others like Romania, Ukraine, and Argentina are purchasing (or being donated) older retired F-16s.





Swedish Gripens have also found considerable success in the export market, and Brazil, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and South Africa have purchased them. One of the current challenges (including the French Rafale) is the considerable backlog and low production volumes leading to long delivery times.





