



New Delhi: As Foreign Ministers from the BIMSTEC member countries gathered in the national capital for a two-day retreat meeting on Thursday to bolster cooperation among Bay of Bengal countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the discussions will be helpful in infusing new energies, resources and commitment towards BIMSTEC cooperation.





Jaishankar welcomed colleagues from across the world for the second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Foreign Ministers' Retreat.





"Welcomed colleagues in New Delhi for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. Today's discussions will be helpful in infusing new energies, resources and commitment towards BIMSTEC cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.





Earlier today, Foreign ministers and top officials from BIMSTEC nations, including Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal, Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel, state Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka Tharaka Balasuriya and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe have also reached Delhi to attend the retreat.





Jaishankar will host his counterparts for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on July 11-12.





The Retreat will present an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of BIMSTEC nations to discuss avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation in various sectors, including security, connectivity, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts, etc in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





It will further provide an opportunity to discuss, in an informal setting, avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation across various sectors including in the fields of security, connectivity, trade and investment, people to people contacts etc, in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral.





The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Thailand's Bangkok in July 2023.





BIMSTEC is a regional organization that connects countries around the Bay of Bengal to promote economic growth, trade, and cooperation in areas like transportation, energy, and counter-terrorism.





It aims to create an enabling environment for rapid economic development through identification and implementation of specific cooperation projects in the agreed areas of cooperation.





BIMSTEC will help in accelerating economic growth and social progress through joint endeavours in spirit of equality and partnership.





The grouping will aid in cooperation more effectively in joint efforts that are supportive of and complementary to THE national development plans of Member States, which result in tangible benefits to the people in raising their living standards, including through generating employment and improving transportation and communication infrastructure.





