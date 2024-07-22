



A total of 16,000 Remote Pilot Certificates (RPCs) have been issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTOs) for operating drones in India. About 48 drone companies have produced DGCA type-certified Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models and 70 models receiving type certification from the regulator, as stated by Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.





There are 116-DGCA-approved RPTOs.





