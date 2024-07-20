



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is planning to equip its Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft with the indigenous Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar developed by the Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE). The Uttam radar is an advanced radar system that incorporates Gallium Nitride (GaN) based components, offering improved range, performance, and efficiency compared to its Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) based counterparts. The Su-30MKI's large nose cone provides ample space for accommodating 1800 to 2200 Transmit/Receive (T/R) Modules.

The upgrade program, known as the Super Sukhoi program, aims to enhance the air superiority capabilities of the Su-30MKI fleet by replacing the existing radar with the Uttam AESA radar. The Uttam radar has already undergone extensive testing, including 230 hours of airborne testing on Tejas fighter jets and an executive jet. The Super Sukhoi program is expected to modernize 150 out of the 260 operationally ready Su-30MKI fighters.

The Uttam AESA radar will not only be integrated into the Su-30MKI but also into other Indian air weapon systems, including the indigenous Tejas fighter jet and the HAL-AMCA stealth fighter project. The Uttam radar's technology transfer has been completed, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be responsible for its production and integration. The radar is expected to be an advanced version called 'Virupaksha', specifically designed for the Su-30MKI after the Super Sukhoi upgrade.

The integration of the Uttam AESA radar will significantly enhance the radar capabilities and electronic warfare capabilities of the Su-30MKI, further strengthening India's air combat capability. The upgrade program is a significant step towards indigenization and self-reliance in defence technology for India.

In summary, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft will be equipped with LRDE's indigenous Uttam AESA radar as part of the Super Sukhoi upgrade program. The Uttam radar, incorporating GaN technology, offers improved range, performance, and efficiency. The upgrade program aims to enhance the air superiority capabilities of the Su-30MKI fleet and strengthen India's defence technology indigenization efforts.





Other Upgrades?





India has been fast upgrading its fleet of warplanes, and a planned enhancement in the capabilities of the South Asian nation's Su-30MKIs is part of the plan.



Among the enhancements that India's state-run aviation behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) will incorporate into the Su-30MKIs are:





advanced munitions, including the country's locally-manufactured anti-radiation missile RudraM,

long-range subsonic cruise missile Nirbhay.

The weapons package also includes anti-ship missiles and the extended-range BrahMos missiles.

Other upgrades include:

an all-new cockpit having state-of-the-art touchscreen displays,

a modern mission control computer,

a domestically-produced AESA radar.





As far as the overhaul of the cockpit is concerned, new-generation wider touchscreen displays will offer a seamless experience to the pilots, given that they will now be assisted in their combat missions by the aircraft's improved data visualization.





Plus, the IAF personnel flying India's premier combat fighter will have enhanced situational awareness and a greater understanding of the warplane's other functions.





Furthermore, the Su-30MKIs will be equipped with the domestically developed "Virupaaksha" Advanced Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.





The incorporation of the high-tech radar is expected to give a significant boost to the combat plane's surveillance and detection capabilities.





This is believed to provide the upgraded Su-30MKIs with more teeth in air-to-air combat, possibly proving a game-changer for the South Asian state's fleet of warplanes.





On the other hand, the Su-30MKIs' mission control computer, considered one of the main elements of a fighter jet's avionics suit, will be revamped to handle the Virupaksha's cutting-edge technology as well as its modernized weapons package and its advanced and state-of-the-art cockpit.





The overall cost of the upgrade plan for the Su-30MKIs is estimated to be $7.5 billion, which the Indian Air Force says will transform the aircraft into "Super Sukhois".





