Pakistan's government on Friday said it considered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "terrorist", and demanded he be brought to justice for alleged war crimes against Palestinians.





"Netanyahu is a terrorist and a perpetrator of war crimes," Rana Sanaullah, adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on political and public affairs, said.





"A committee has also been constituted to identify such companies and products in Pakistan that may be directly or indirectly abetting Israel or forces committing war crimes against Palestinians," he added.





Sanaullah was part of a deal with a religious political party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), as thousands of Pakistanis took to the streets of the capital Islamabad to condemn the Israeli regime's genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.





The demonstrators demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and called on the Pakistani government to declare the Israeli Prime Minister a terrorist.





The rally and sit-in concluded late on Friday.





Despite no trade ties between the two countries, many Pakistanis called for a boycott of Israeli products as well as Western brands seen as supportive of the Middle Eastern state.





"We will not only boycott Israel, but all products related to it, and companies that are directly or indirectly involved in this cruelty or are helping those forces," Sanaullah said, adding that the government will form a committee to research which products have links to Israel.





Pakistan's government also promised the radical party it would send more than 1,000 tons of relief supplies for Palestinians by the end of the month, media reports said.





Meanwhile, in a statement on Saturday, Hamas praised the Pakistani government's move, Voa News reported.





The sit-in, at a busy interchange that connects Islamabad to the neighbouring garrison city of Rawalpindi, caused severe disruption for commuters.





Earlier this month, Pakistan announced scholarships for Palestinian medical students from Gaza to continue their education in Pakistan.





