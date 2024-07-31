



Beirut: The Israel Defence Forces said that top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr was killed in the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday (local time), which came in retaliation to the rocket attack at Golan Heights that killed 12 children, Times of Israel reported.





Shukr sat on the Jihad Council, Hezbollah's top military body, and was considered to be the head of its strategic division





Since the October 7 attack by Hamas, he has been managing Hezbollah's attacks against Israel, including the deadly strike in Majdal Shams over the weekend that killed 12 children, according to the military.





The IDF says Shukr was "responsible for the majority of Hezbollah's most advanced weaponry, including precise-guided missiles, cruise missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range rockets, and UAVs" and for the terror group's "force build-up, planning, and execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel," as reported by Times of Israel.





"Eliminated: Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan", Hezbollah's Most Senior Military Commander and Hassan Nasrallah's Right-Hand Man," the IDF said in a post on X.





US Vice President Kamala Harris reacted to the development and expressing support to Israel, said that Tel Aviv has the "right to defend itself."





She also affirmed the need to find a "diplomatic solution" to end these attacks.





"Israel has a right to defend itself against a terrorist organization, which is exactly what Hezbollah is. But all of that being said, we still must work on a diplomatic solution to end these attacks and we will continue to do that work," she told reporters, as quoted by Politico.





Meanwhile, the Iran-backed Houthis and Hamas have both condemned the Israeli strike, in separate statements, CNN reported.





"While we affirm our solidarity with Lebanon and its resistance in the face of Zionist arrogance, we appreciate the great role of Hezbollah in supporting the Palestinian people and triumphing over their oppression, at a time when the Arab regimes have abandoned their role and responsibility in defending the Palestinian people and confronting crimes," a statement read from the Houthi political wing, also known as Ansar Allah.





In a different statement, Hamas declared "full solidarity with our brotherly Lebanon and the brothers in Hezbollah." Hamas also said it considers the Israeli strike a "dangerous escalation."





Israel had blamed Hezbollah for the rocket attack at Golan Heights on Sunday. The Iranian-backed militant group, however, has denied responsibility.





The IDF confirmed the strike in Beirut and said it targeted the commander responsible for the Majdal Shams attack.





"At the moment, there are no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines. If any changes will be made, an update will be released. Details to follow," it added.





Earlier, CNN reported, citing Lebanese media, that at least one woman has been killed and several others have been injured in the Israeli strike, and the casualties were transferred to three nearby hospitals.





The development marks the most significant Israeli escalation since tensions between Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group flared after October 7.





