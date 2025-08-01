



The Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) recently organised a high-level closed-door discussion titled "India-EU Defence Cooperation: Partnering Europe’s Security Push" on July 28, 2025, to explore the evolving strategic defence partnership between India and the European Union (EU) amid growing global challenges.





This session brought together senior European diplomats, Indian defence industry leaders, and strategic experts, and was moderated by veteran journalist Vishnu Som.





A key focus of the dialogue was the EU's new "Readiness 2030 (ReArm Europe)" plan, an ambitious €800 billion initiative aimed at strengthening Europe's defence autonomy.





Participants discussed how India's expanding defence manufacturing capabilities, fueled by national initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, can support Europe’s goals through joint ventures, technology-sharing, and co-production efforts. CRF President Shishir Priyadarshi emphasised the imperative to transition from transactional defence relationships to creating a "predictable and trusted manufacturing ecosystem" that fosters co-development and regulatory harmonisation between Indian and European firms.





German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann underscored Europe's shift in security posture following the Ukraine conflict, highlighting a move away from reliance on the US security umbrella towards developing independent defence capabilities.





He particularly lauded the strengthened defence cooperation with India in submarine technology, portraying India as a like-minded partner committed to upholding the global order. Similarly, Damien Syed from the French Embassy reaffirmed that defence cooperation remains a cornerstone of Indo-French ties, with openness to collaborative development of next-generation technologies.





Italy’s Charge d’Affaires Aurora Russi highlighted burgeoning maritime cooperation, bolstered by recent naval engagements and a 2025 Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding between India and Italy.





Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi traced India's evolution from a major defence importer to an emerging exporter with scalable, cost-effective manufacturing capabilities ready to meet European partners' requirements.





Former Ambassador Anil Wadhwa framed India-EU defence relations within geopolitical realities, acknowledging India's ongoing ties with Russia but recognising the diversification towards Europe, which is increasingly viewed as a "partner of predictability" especially in shipbuilding and maritime domains.





Discussions also touched on strategic supply chains such as rare earth materials, India’s small arms manufacturing potential, and export reputational challenges. European participants expressed confidence in India as a dependable defence partner, with minimal concern regarding its defence relations with other countries in the region.





The event illustrated a significant deepening of defence industrial cooperation which is transitioning from a peripheral to a central component in India-EU strategic relations. Both sides see an opportunity to build a robust, forward-looking partnership anchored in trust, technology sharing, co-production, and strategic alignment to navigate a more autonomous and secure global defence landscape amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.





