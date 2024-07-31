



Innovations for Defence Excellence-Defence Innovation Organisation (iDEX-DIO), the flagship initiative of Ministry of Defence, has signed an MoU with Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for the launch of Medical Innovations and Research Advancement (MIRA). The MoU was signed by Additional Secretary (Defence Production) & CEO, DIO Anurag Bajpai, and Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services Lt Gen Daljit Singh in New Delhi on July 30, 2024.





The MoU aims to foster innovation and research in developing novel medical technologies and their induction into the Armed Forces. The initiative will be propelled by the launch of the Defence India Start-Up Challenge (DISC) edition MIRA, targeting the critical medical challenges faced by the Armed Forces. It will leverage the unique strengths and expertise of both organisations to foster cutting-edge advancements in medical technologies.





The Additional Secretary (Defence Production) & CEO, DIO termed the partnership with AFMS as a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to fostering innovation in every aspect of defence and security. “Together, we will work towards creating a robust healthcare ecosystem that not only meets the current needs of the Armed Forces but also anticipates future challenges,” he said.





The DG, AFMS stated that the collaboration with DIO marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to provide the highest quality of medical care and induct new cutting-edge medical technologies. “By harnessing the innovative capabilities through iDEX, we are poised to make substantial advancements in medical science and technology,” he said.





About iDEX





iDEX, the recipient of the esteemed Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in Innovation Category in 2021, has emerged as a game-changer in the defence ecosystem. Established by the DIO under Department of Defence Production, iDEX has launched 11 editions of DISC, and recently unveiled the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme to promote innovations in critical and strategic defence technologies.





In a brief period, iDEX has successfully gained momentum, fostering a burgeoning community of start-ups within the defence sector. It is currently engaged with over 400 start-ups and MSMEs. Till now, procurement of 37 items, worth over ₹2,000 crore, has been cleared. iDEX has facilitated the creation of numerous job opportunities and played a pivotal role in the development of the defence ecosystem.





PIB Press Release







