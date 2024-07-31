



India has heightened its vigilance against the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), particularly as the group expands its influence in Afghanistan and Central Asia. ISKP, an offshoot of ISIS, has been increasingly active since the withdrawal of foreign forces, which has allowed it to strengthen its operations and recruitment efforts in the region.





Recent Developments





1. Geographical Expansion: ISKP has not only solidified its presence in Afghanistan but is also extending its reach into Central Asia, including north-eastern Iran, western and northern Afghanistan, and parts of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. This expansion poses a potential threat to India's interests in Central Asia.





2. Increased Activities: The group has intensified its propaganda efforts aimed at recruiting fighters and raising funds. For instance, in April 2024, ISKP launched rocket attacks from its stronghold in northern Afghanistan targeting a military base in Uzbekistan, signalling its operational capabilities and intent.





3. Counter-Terrorism Cooperation: In response to the growing threat, India is enhancing its counter-terrorism cooperation with countries in Eurasia. Indian National Security Advisor AK Doval is expected to discuss these efforts at the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting in St. Petersburg.





Implications For Regional Security





The resurgence of ISKP poses significant challenges not only for India but also for regional stability. The Taliban's inability to control ISKP effectively raises concerns about Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorist activities. This situation complicates the Taliban's claims to the international community that it will not harbour terrorist groups.





Moreover, ISKP's activities undermine the Taliban's legitimacy and its commitments under international agreements, potentially destabilizing the region further. The group's ability to conduct operations and inspire violence beyond its immediate area, including threats of attacks in the West, highlights the global implications of its resurgence.





In summary, India's heightened vigilance against ISKP reflects a broader concern about the group's expanding influence and the potential threats it poses to regional security. As ISKP continues to grow in strength and capability, collaborative efforts among nations will be crucial in addressing this evolving threat.





Agencies







