



New Delhi: India has operationalised the new resident mission in Latvia from Thursday, which will further help in expanding India's diplomatic footprint and enable the growth of bilateral trade.





"India has operationalized the new resident Mission in Riga, Latvia with effect from July 25, 2024," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.





"The coordinates of the new Embassy are: Address: Embassy of India, Riga, Radisson Blu Latvija Conference & Spa Hotel, Elizabetes Iela 55, Centra rajons, Riga, LV-1010. Tel: +371 2248 5174. Email: amboffice.riga@mea.gov.in, cons.riga@mea.gov.in," it added.





The operationalization will further help in deepening political relations and strengthening sustained political outreach in multilateral fora.





"Operationalization of the Indian Mission in Latvia will help expand India's diplomatic footprint, deepen political relations, enable the growth of bilateral trade, encourage investments and economic engagements, facilitate stronger people-to-people contacts and strengthen sustained political outreach in multilateral fora," the MEA stated.





Moreover, the Indian Mission in Latvia will also better assist the Indian community and protect their interests.





Latvia's Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins arrived in India in February to attend the Raisina Dialogue which was held in New Delhi from February 21-23.





At the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins said that relations between India and Latvia as well as the European Union were progressing in a positive direction.





While speaking to ANI, says, "The diplomatic relations with India and Latvia are actually very good. And the relationship between the European Union and India is also growing and developing in a very positive direction."





The Latvian foreign minister also said that he saw a role for India in addressing conflicts like the one in Ukraine.





