Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System





From a high-visibility parade to long-term capability, Elbit is moving toward a scalable, locally produced long-range fires program





At India’s annual Republic Day Army parade in New Delhi, one of the most closely observed platforms on the ground was not an aircraft or an armoured vehicle, but a long-range rocket launcher mounted on a military truck.





(Precise & Universal Launching System) was publicly displayed as part of the Indian Army’s force presentation, in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators and a nationwide television audience. For the first time, Elbit Systems’ PULS was publicly displayed as part of the Indian Army’s force presentation, in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators and a nationwide television audience.





For Elbit, the appearance marked more than ceremonial visibility. It signalled entry into a market of large scale: India’s land-based long-range fires domain. According to Itamar, Business Development Manager for the PULS™ line of business, “This is the first time we are delivering PULS™ launchers to India as part of a full long-range fires capability. It represents an important milestone in our relationship with this customer.”





Designed For Range, Flexibility, And Scale





PULS™ is a modular artillery rocket launcher capable of firing multiple types of munitions from a single platform. At Army Day, the launcher was presented together with two long-range strike options: the EXTRA precision-guided rocket and the Predator Hawk missile. Together, they provide engagement ranges from tens of kilometers to several hundred kilometers, combining accuracy with the ability to reposition quickly after launch.





Unlike legacy rocket artillery systems built around a single munition family, PULS is designed as an open-architecture solution. The same launcher can be integrated onto different vehicle platforms and adapted to local operational concepts, an approach that aligns closely with India’s procurement practices and broader industrial strategy.





Local Production As A Strategic Framework





The Indian PULS program is being implemented through a partnership with a local prime contractor responsible for domestic production of the launcher platform. Elbit Systems’ role focuses on system integration, fire control, and the supply of advanced munitions.





As part of the program’s focus on local industrial participation, the Indian indigenous variant of the system is designated SuryAstra, reflecting the Army’s long term plan to field a domestically produced long range fires capability.





This division of responsibilities reflects India’s “Make in India” and defence-industrial participation policies, while enabling the system to be fielded on an accelerated timeline. According to industry sources, this marks the first time Elbit has delivered land-based rocket launchers to India, with the initial phase structured as a lead program for larger formations.





An initial emergency procurement contract has already been signed, covering two launchers, spare parts, munitions, and a comprehensive support package. Delivery of these systems is expected to be followed by live-fire demonstrations in the coming months. Successful trials are anticipated to enable follow-on contracts at the regiment level.





The Army Day parade provided visibility. The next phase centres on scale. If upcoming firing demonstrations meet operational expectations, the Indian market could expand from an initial batch of launchers to larger scales, combining locally produced platforms with Israeli-developed precision munitions.





For Elbit Systems, this has the potential to grow into one of its largest land-systems programs in Asia, measured not only in unit numbers but also in long-term sustainment, training, and industrial cooperation.



