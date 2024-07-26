



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is actively pursuing a joint mission with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to the International Space Station (ISS), which will include an Indian astronaut, referred to as a Gaganyaatri, undertaking space travel to the ISS. This collaborative effort involves ISRO, NASA, and a NASA-identified private entity, Axiom Space. Recently, ISRO signed a Space Flight Agreement with Axiom Space for this mission. According to Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions in the Prime Minister’s Office, significant progress has been made in the Gaganyaan program.





Singh said in Lok Sabha recently that the progress status of the Gaganyaan program includes several key achievements. For the Human Rated Launch Vehicle, ground testing of propulsion system stages, including solid, liquid, and cryogenic engines, has been completed. The Crew Module Escape System has seen the design and realization of five types of Crew Escape system solid motors, with static testing of all five types completed. The first Test Vehicle mission (TV-D1) for validating the performance of the crew escape system and parachute deployment has been successfully accomplished.





Regarding the Orbital Module Systems, the design of the Crew Module and Service Module structures is complete. Various parachute systems have undergone Integrated Main parachute Airdrop Tests and Rail Track Rocket Sled deployment tests. The Service Module Propulsion System test program is nearing completion. The characterization of the Thermal Protection System has also been completed.





For Gaganyaatri training, two out of three semesters of the training program have been completed, with Independent Training Simulator and Static Mock-up Simulators realized. Major ground infrastructure, such as the Orbital Module Preparation Facility (OMPF), Astronaut Training Facility (ATF), and Oxygen Testing Facility, has been operationalized. The realisation of Mission Control Centre (MCC) facilities and the establishment of Ground Station Networks are nearing completion.





Astronaut Selection Board constituted by ISRO selected four astronauts from the Indian Air Force test pilots, & are now being trained.





“The first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan has seen the solid and liquid propulsion stages of the human-rated launch vehicle ready for flight integration, with the C32 cryogenic stage nearing completion. An Astronaut Selection Board constituted by ISRO selected four astronauts from the Indian Air Force test pilots. These astronauts have undergone training on the spaceflight basic module in Russia and are currently undergoing training at ISRO’s Astronaut Training Facility (ATF) in Bengaluru for the Gaganyaan mission,” Singh said.





Space Tourism





Space Tourism is the buzzword now with many planning for it. Singh said that the ISRO has also conducted technical feasibility studies for a sub-orbital space tourism mission, which includes the basic configuration of a space module for safe tourism and a liquid propellant stage booster for launching the module. Recognising the commercial potential of space tourism, the Department of Space plans to exploit it commercially through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).





Agencies







