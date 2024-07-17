



New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who apprised him about the ground situation and ongoing operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Tuesday.





Earlier, four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.





"Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh spoke to COAS General Upendra Dwivedi this morning. RM was apprised of the ground situation and the ongoing Counter Terrorist Op in Doda by the Army Chief," Office of the Defence Ministry posted on X.





"Four Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, have been killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir. The operations are still going on," Defence officials said.





Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed deep concern over the armed encounter in the Dessa area of district Doda.





"Deeply disturbed by the reports of armed encounter in Dessa area of district #Doda in my Lok Sabha constituency. Words fall short of condoling and condemning the martyrdom of our Bravehearts. Let all of us join together to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy and, maintain peace and harmony for which Doda has always been known for," Singh posted on X.





According to officials, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday evening following an exchange of fire with terrorists in Dessa area of the district.





They said that additional troops have been called in to tighten the cordon.





Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered old-rusted arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.





The recovery items include 30 rounds of AK-47, one magazine of AK-47 rifle, and one HE-36 hand grenade, as per the officials.





This comes against the backdrop of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu region, including the terror attack at the army convoy in Kathua and encounters in Doda and Udhampur, which are in the Jammu region.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







