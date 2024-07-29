



Beirut: The Indian Embassy in Lebanon issued an advisory on Monday for Indians living in the west Asian country after Israel's warning to the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group sparked fears of a war.





India issued a travel advisory which stated that Indians in Lebanon or Indians planning to travel to Lebanon must remain in contact with the Embassy in Beirut.





In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "In view of the recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and those planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise caution and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128."





The advisory came after Israel said that Hezbollah will "pay the price" after a rocket attack at Golan Heights killed 12 children, for which Tel Aviv blamed the Lebanese group.





Hezbollah has "firmly" denied the allegations that it was behind the strike, the deadliest to hit Israel or Israeli-controlled territory since the October 7 attacks.





Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah targets "deep inside Lebanese territory" and along the border overnight Sunday, the Israeli military said in a statement from the military on Sunday morning. But, it was not immediately clear whether there were any casualties from those strikes.





Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant pledged a heavy response during a visit to the town of Majdal Shams near the Syrian and Lebanese borders, where the rocket attack left children and teenagers dead on Saturday.





"Hezbollah is responsible for this and they will pay the price," Gallant said. In an earlier statement from his office, he added: "We will hit the enemy hard."





The Saturday attacks on the region involved "approximately 30 projectiles" crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Israel's military quickly blamed the Iran-backed group for the attack.





