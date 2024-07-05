



Umroi: Indian and Mongolian troops performed Yoga in the picturesque background of Meghalaya.





Both sides are participating in Exercise Nomadic Elephant at the State-of-the-Art Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.





The 16th edition of India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise Nomadic Elephant commenced on July 3 and is scheduled to be conducted until July 16.





An Indian contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented by a battalion of Sikkim scouts along with personnel from other arms and services. The Mongolian contingent is being represented by personnel from the 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mongolian Army.





Exercise Nomadic Elephant is an annual training event conducted alternatively in India and Mongolia. The last edition was conducted in Mongolia in July 2023.





The opening ceremony of Exercise Nomadic Elephant was attended by His Excellency Dambajavyn Ganbold, Ambassador of Mongolia to India and Major General Prasanna Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area of the Indian Army.





The aim of the exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-insurgency operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain.





Tactical drills during the exercise include response to a terrorist action, establishment of a joint command post, establishment of an intelligence and surveillance centre, securing of a helipad or landing site, small team insertion and extraction, special heliborne operations, cordon and search operations besides employment of drones and counter drone systems amongst others. Major General Gyanbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Mongolia is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony on July 16 along with Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding 33 Corps of the Indian Army.





Exercise Nomadic Elephant will enable both sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations. The exercise will also facilitate developing of inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. This will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.















