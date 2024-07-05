



Mumbai: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the commencement of the 6th East Asia Summit (EAS) Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation in Mumbai.





Co-chaired by India, Australia, and Indonesia and organised in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the National Maritime Foundation (NMF), the conference aims to bolster cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.





Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar inaugurated the conference on Thursday, emphasizing its pivotal role in advancing the EAS Plan of Action. Government officials, alongside experts from prominent think tanks and academia across EAS participating countries, convened for a series of thematic sessions focused on enhancing maritime security.





"The conference is aimed at promoting cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and support implementation of the EAS Plan of Action. Government officials and experts from think tanks & academia from EAS participating countries are deliberating on six thematic sessions related to maritime security," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaisawl said in a post on X.





Discussions at the event are set to address critical issues, including maritime domain awareness, capacity building, and joint exercises among regional navies.





Key stakeholders, including representatives from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, and various international organisations, are actively participating, reflecting the conference's significance in shaping regional security architecture.





With Mumbai as the host city, renowned for its maritime heritage and strategic importance, the conference provides a platform for constructive dialogue and collaborative initiatives aimed at safeguarding maritime interests across the EAS member states.





