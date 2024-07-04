

Dhaka: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on Chief of Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force Air Marshal Hasan Mahmood on Wednesday as part of his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country.

During their interaction, the long-standing and strong ties between the two nations were highlighted, and initiatives for enhancing cooperation in the field of training, joint exercises, and interoperability were discussed.





Earlier, in the day, Navy Chief had called on Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique (Retd), Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.





Their discussions focused on enhancing long-standing relations between the two nations through defence cooperation.





Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also called on Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday.





During the discussions that took place on July 2, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh appreciated India's contribution to Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971.





Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is on an official visit to Bangladesh for four days from July 1-4.





The visit is aimed at consolidating bilateral defence relations between India and Bangladesh and exploring new avenues for Naval cooperation, a Navy press release said.





India and Bangladesh share bonds of history, language, culture, and a multitude of other commonalities. The excellent bilateral ties reflect an all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust, and understanding that goes far beyond a strategic partnership.





