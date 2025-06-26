



A British F-35B Lightning-II fighter jet, one of the world’s most advanced and expensive combat aircraft, has remained grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, Kerala, since making an emergency landing on June 14, 2025. The incident has drawn significant attention due to the jet’s high-profile status, the technical complexity of the issue, and the diplomatic coordination involved.





Emergency Landing





The F-35B, operating from the UK aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales as part of the Carrier Strike Group deployed to the Indo-Pacific, was returning to its base after joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy.





While flying approximately 100 nautical miles off the Kerala coast, the aircraft encountered adverse weather and began running low on fuel after several unsuccessful attempts to land back on the carrier. Prioritizing safety, the pilot declared an emergency and diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where the jet landed safely around 9:28 pm and was moved to an isolated bay reserved for VIP aircraft.





Technical Issue And Grounding





Shortly after landing, a critical technical fault—reported to be a major hydraulic system failure—was identified, rendering the aircraft unable to take off again. Initial assessments by engineers from HMS Prince of Wales confirmed that the issue required specialized expertise and equipment not available locally. Consequently, a specialist engineering team from the UK was summoned to carry out the necessary repairs.





Repair And Security Arrangements





The British High Commission confirmed that there is currently no forecast for when the aircraft will be repaired and returned to service. The jet will be relocated to the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility hangar at the airport to minimize disruption to normal operations, pending the arrival of specialist equipment and UK engineering teams. Diplomatic and security protocols are being closely coordinated between the UK and Indian authorities, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) providing round-the-clock security for the aircraft, which remains parked in the open amid the monsoon.





Diplomatic Coordination And Sensitive Technologies





Throughout the incident, the UK government has worked closely with Indian counterparts, including the Air Force, Navy, and airport officials. The Royal Navy declined Air India’s offer to house the F-35B in its hangar, likely due to concerns over safeguarding the jet’s highly classified and protected technologies. This has added a layer of complexity to the logistical arrangements for repairs.





Financial And Logistical Implications





The extended grounding has led to additional logistical and financial considerations, including parking charges to be levied by the airport authorities on the British side. The possibility of airlifting the jet back to the UK using a Royal Air Force C-17 Globemaster III has also been considered, underscoring the challenges of maintaining such advanced military hardware far from home bases.





Broader Significance





The incident has highlighted the close defence cooperation between India and the UK. Indian authorities have provided critical support, from facilitating the emergency landing and recovery to ensuring ongoing security and logistical assistance. The episode also underscores the operational challenges associated with deploying fifth-generation fighter jets in complex environments and the importance of international partnerships in addressing such contingencies.





Current Status





As of now, there is no confirmed timeline for the repair or return of the F-35B to operational status. The aircraft will remain at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport under strict security until specialist teams and equipment arrive and the necessary repairs are completed.





The British F-35B’s grounding in Kerala is the result of a critical engineering failure following an emergency diversion due to adverse weather and low fuel. The situation continues to be managed through close India-UK coordination, with a focus on technical resolution, security, and minimizing disruption to airport operations.





