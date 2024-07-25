



Balochistan: Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Wednesday said that Pakistan is using its full might to sabotage the Baloch National Gathering "Baloch Raaji Muchi" in Gwadar.





While addressing a presser, BYC Central Organiser Mahrang Baloch said that the forced disappearances of the BYC members, and threatening people would not hamper them from organising peaceful assemblies.





"State is using its full might to sabotage the Baloch Raaji Muchi in Gwadar. Abducting BYC members, threatening people not to provide services for the gathering, and spreading fear among the public would not hamper us from organising peaceful assembly," she said, according to a post by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee on X.





Mahrang further asserted that if the state deliberately tried to create hurdles in 'Baloch Raaji Muchi," then the entire Balochistan would be blocked indefinitely.





"She asserted that if the state deliberately disregarded the law, resorted to violence, and tried to create hurdles in the Baloch Raaji Muchi, then the entire Balochistan would be blocked indefinitely," she said.





The BYC, a Baloch rights organisation advocating against fundamental human rights abuses and enforced disappearances in Balochistan, is organising a mass gathering in Gwadar on July 28.





The event aims to peacefully protest against the ongoing abuses, including enforced disappearances, harassment of political and human rights activists, and the socio-economic exploitation of indigenous people.





On Wednesday, the BYC called on human rights organisations to address the increasing human rights abuses committed by Pakistani law enforcement agencies in Balochistan.





In a letter posted on social media platform X, BYC's Central Organiser and prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch highlighted the urgent need for intervention to protect the lives and freedoms of Baloch activists and citizens.





Additionally, state authorities have been manipulating laws to sabotage the Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar. Transport owners, sound management companies, and catering services have been threatened not to provide BYC with essential services for the event. (ANI)





