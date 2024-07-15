



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to KP Sharma Oli on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time.





PM Modi said he looks forward to strengthening the deep friendship between the two nations.





In a post on X on Monday, he said, "Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal. I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples. @PM_nepal_"





With the expiration of the deadline to stake a claim for the Prime Minister, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed KP Sharma Oli as the next Prime Minister. Oli is the only leader who staked his claim for the post with the support of the Nepali Congress.





President Paudel called the political parties in the Nepali parliament on Friday evening to stake a claim for the Prime Minister after Pushpa Kamal Dahal lost a confidence motion. The President called for a claim of stake as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.





"Honourable President Shree Ram Chandra Paudel, as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal, has appointed member of the House of Representatives Shree KP Sharma Oli as the Prime Minister of Nepal," the President's Office said in a statement.





According to the statement, the oath ceremony for Oli has been scheduled for 11 am (NST) on Monday. Along with Oli, a group of ministers will also be inducted into the cabinet for which the parties are holding rounds of discussions.





Oli and Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba jointly signed an application for the President to appoint the UML chief as the new prime minister on Friday evening, right after the results of the vote of confidence.





(With Inputs From Agencies)





