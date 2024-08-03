



Lasbela: The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has strongly criticized the actions of the Deputy Commissioner of Lasbela for allegedly instructing the Inspector General of Police to disregard the release orders issued by the Government of Balochistan for the release of individuals detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).





The BYC expressed its condemnation in a post on social media platform X, saying that this action contravenes the negotiations between the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and the government.





"Despite the release orders issued by the Government of Balochistan, the Deputy Commissioner of Lasbela instructed the Inspector General of Police not to accept the release of individuals detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). This action contravenes the negotiations between the Baloch Yakjehti Committee and the government," the post read.





The BYC had earlier announced on X that the sit-in of Baloch Raaji Muchi in Gwadar is ongoing, with negotiations with the government taking place over the past two days.





The committee outlined several demands, including the registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) for those killed and injured during the 'Baloch National Gathering' protests and the release of all individuals detained in connection with the demonstrations.





The 'Baloch Raaji Muchi' was announced on July 28 in Gwadar, Balochistan.





However, the event quickly transformed into a sit-in protest following a "brutal crackdown" by state authorities, who used force and made multiple arrests to prevent the gathering. The BYC reported that the crackdown involved significant force, leading to widespread unrest.





The protests have since escalated and spread throughout Balochistan, evolving into rallies, shut down strikes, and the closure of major highways.





These widespread actions reflect the growing discontent and determination among the Baloch people to demand justice and the release of detained individuals.





The situation in Balochistan has long been marked by ongoing tensions and conflicts between Baloch activists and Pakistani security forces. The region has witnessed numerous human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







