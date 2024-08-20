



The Taiwan-based Bestec Group is planning to establish a manufacturing unit near Bangalore, with an investment of ₹200 crore. This initiative, backed by the Karnataka government, is expected to generate 5,000 jobs over the next three years. Bestec aims for an annual turnover of ₹2,500 crore.





The announcement came after Minister M B Patil, who handles the Medium and Large Industries portfolio, completed a productive meeting with Bestec Group 's top executives, Chairman Mike Chen and Vice Chairman Teresa Dong. Patil reassured them of the full support of the Karnataka state government to facilitate the company's ambitious plans.





The project will ramp up operations over the next three years to reach its full capacity. Known for producing high-quality adapters, C-pins, EV and laptop chargers, and cables, Bestec is aiming for an impressive annual turnover of ₹2,500 crore through this new facility.





