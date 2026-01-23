



In recent days, Islamabad has aggressively promoted the narrative of surging global demand for the Pakistan-China manufactured JF-17 Thunder aircraft.





This comes amid unsubstantiated claims by both Pakistan and China that their JF-17 and J-10 fighters downed a French Rafale during India's Operation Sindoor. Lacking any evidence, these assertions appear designed to boost sales of Chinese-origin platforms, wrote Major General Harsha Kakar.





In most global news outlets, Pakistani reporters are present and frequently promote narratives aligned with their state's propaganda. A reporter Samaan Lateef initiated this narrative, which was then amplified by other Pakistani reporters worldwide. Curiously, no other publication expressing interest in the fighter jet has published a single report supporting Lateef's claims. The effectiveness of such PsyOps is dangerously evident in how this fabricated narrative has proliferated.





French intelligence reports have highlighted a coordinated Pakistan-China disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting the Rafale, particularly targeting markets in South-East Asia. The timing aligns with waning interest in Chinese equipment, following reports of its air defence systems failing in Venezuela—echoing earlier disappointments in Pakistan.





Pakistan's propaganda machine sprang into action with a flurry of daily announcements. On 7 January, media outlets claimed Bangladesh would procure JF-17s. The next day, Saudi Arabia emerged as a supposed buyer; on 9 January, Sudan followed; and soon after, Indonesia was named. Days earlier, Libya, Sudan, and Iraq had allegedly shown keen interest. Such rapid, uncoordinated claims undermine credibility, lacking the intelligence typical of genuine sales drives.





Even Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, joined the chorus in an interview, boasting that JF-17 orders could eliminate the need for IMF bailouts within six months. In reality, the JF-17 is 58% produced in Pakistan and 42% in China, yet Islamabad markets it as a homegrown triumph.





Chinese social media handles amplified the narrative, positioning the JF-17 and J-10 as superior alternatives to the Rafale. This push gains urgency as demand for Chinese gear falters, with nations regretting prior purchases due to reliability issues.





Nigeria's experience exemplifies the pitfalls. After acquiring three JF-17s, the air force reported sluggish manoeuvrability, limited avionics, outdated radars, frequent glitches, and maintenance nightmares. Even in low-threat counter-insurgency roles, the jets underperformed. Desperate, Nigeria sidelined them and opted for Italian M-346FA aircraft.





Myanmar suffered a similar fate, influenced by Chinese pressure. Jets delivered between 2019 and 2021 developed structural cracks and technical faults shortly after arrival, rendering most airframes unfit for operations. Pakistani engineers failed to rectify the issues, straining bilateral ties and forcing Myanmar to turn to Russian Su-30s.





China's J-10 fares no better. No nation has committed to purchases despite propaganda touting successes in Operation Sindoor. Indonesia briefly expressed interest but quickly pivoted to 66 Rafales after recognising performance shortfalls.





The Indonesian Defence Minister's recent Pakistan visit sparked false hopes. Pakistan's DG ISPR proclaimed Jakarta's JF-17 interest, but Indonesian outlet The Jakarta Times described discussions as general defence cooperation—strategic dialogues, institutional communication, and mutual opportunities—with no mention of equipment deals. Why would a Rafale buyer opt for unreliable JF-17s?





Saudi Arabia's supposed interest ties into Pakistan's unpaid $2 billion debt, often rolled over by Riyadh. The DG ISPR announced the 'deal', but Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson admitted having no details. Riyadh offered no confirmation. Saudi Arabia, flying F-15s and Eurofighters while eyeing F-35s, has no need for obsolete JF-17s—any aid might benefit its backed Sudanese factions instead.





Azerbaijan ordered 16 JF-17s in late 2024, parading five in November 2025. Delivery status of the rest remains unclear, but reports suggest dissatisfaction with subpar performance as it seeks to replace Soviet-era jets.





Unverified reports swirl around Bangladesh, Libya, Iraq, and Sudan. Dhaka has issued no confirmation—only Pakistan has. Offers during visits often stem from diplomatic courtesy, with rejections following later, as seen with the Indo-US F-35 overture from Trump.





The aviation sector knows the JF-17's limitations: poor reliability, substandard avionics, and unsuitability beyond ceremonial flypasts. The fake Rafale 'kill' narrative briefly buoyed interest, but global scrutiny revealed Pakistan's losses and Chinese equipment failures.





Only sanctioned or cash-strapped allies like Azerbaijan, Libya's regime, Iraq, or Sudan consider it out of necessity. Pakistan-embedded media figures, citing anonymous sources, push this via global outlets on DG ISPR's behalf.





This sales frenzy accelerated as India announced plans for 114+ Rafales, possibly to reassure Pakistan's public that Western jets pose no threat amid JF-17's 'global popularity'. Yet any narrative from Islamabad demands scepticism, backed by the stark lessons from Nigeria and Myanmar: buyers risk grounded fleets, zero support, and costly pivots elsewhere.





Agencies







