



Kuwait City: The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait and took his guidance and insights on taking India-Kuwait ties to a higher level.





Jaishankar said that India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship and the contemporary partnership between both the countries is expanding steadily.





In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Honoured to call on His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait. Conveyed the greetings of President and Prime Minister. India and Kuwait share centuries-old bonds of goodwill and friendship. Our contemporary partnership is expanding steadily. Thank him for his guidance and insights on taking our ties to a higher level."





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait where he was warmly welcomed by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.





Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Jaishankar said he is looking forward to his scheduled meetings with the Kuwaiti leadership.





After arriving in Kuwait, Jaishankar shared some pictures on 'X' and said, "Namaste Kuwait. Thank FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya for the warm welcome. Looking forward to my engagements today with the Kuwaiti leadership."





On Friday, the MEA had said, "This visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of our bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest."





Earlier in June, at least 45 Indians were killed in a fire incident at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf.





Among the deceased from the fire incident that took place on June 12, seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to 23 people from Kerala.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







