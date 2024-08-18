



Virtually launches Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre in Chennai & Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry. These establishments to ensure robust maritime security & provide efficient responses to emergencies





Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the newly-constructed state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on August 18, 2024. He also virtually launched the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre, located at the Chennai Port premises, and the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry. The buildings have been established to ensure robust maritime security and provide efficient responses to emergencies, reinforcing the country's commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection.





Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre





This state-of-the-art facility aims to significantly enhance the coordination and effectiveness of maritime rescue operations for mariners & fishermen in distress at sea. It underscores the Government’s resolve to protect lives and ensure a swift response in critical situations. The Centre is installed with latest equipment for distress monitoring through terrestrial & satellite systems and equipped with advanced communication systems for real-time management of alerts by highly-trained personnel of ICG specialising in Search & Rescue procedures, with the rescue aircraft, ships and other facilities.





Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre





This establishment is a first-of-its-kind facility for coordinating response against marine pollution, particularly oil and chemical pollution, in waters adjoining the coastal states in the Indian Ocean Region. The creation of this centre was first announced by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh during the maiden Indo-ASEAN meeting held in Cambodia on November 22, 2022.





The setting-up of this centre was spearheaded by Coast Guard Regional Headquarters East at its premises within Chennai Port. It has an Emergency Response Centre which will be manned 24x7 by ICG personnel to monitor the marine oil pollution incidents. The Centre will also impart training in Pollution response techniques to various organisations such as Ports, Oil Handling agencies, Government organisations and private participants. It will also train personnel from friendly countries in combating oil pollution at sea. The practical training will involve actual deployment of various oil handling equipment for maximum exposure to real time oil spill scenarios.





Coast Guard Air Enclave





This facility marks a significant milestone for ICG and will play a vital role in maritime security along the Puducherry and south Tamil Nadu coast. The Air Enclave will be equipped with Chetak and Advanced Light Helicopter Squadrons. Both these helicopters are indigenously built and capable of undertaking maritime patrol, Search & Rescue and other such missions both from land as well as from Coast Guard ships patrolling at sea.





Senior officers of Ministry of Defence, ICG & Armed Forces, dignitaries from State governments, and guests from friendly countries attended the event.





Press Information Bureau Press Release







