New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held discussions with his Nepali counterpart, Arzu Rana Deuba, on Monday and discussed multifaceted cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure development between the two countries.





The EAM noted that Nepal will be exporting around 1000 MW of electricity to India and stressed India's 'Neighbourhood First' to take New Delhi-Kathmandu ties further.





Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to welcome FM @Arzuranadeuba of Nepal on her first official visit abroad. Discussed the multifaceted India-Nepal cooperation including in energy, trade, connectivity, and infrastructure development."





"Glad to note that Nepal will be exporting close to 1000 MW of electricity to India, a new milestone. Our Neighbourhood First policy and unique people-to-people & cultural connect propels our relationship forward," he added.





Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day official visit to India on the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges.





Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba also termed her meeting with Jaishankar 'productive' and affirmed confidence that her visit will further strengthen the centuries-old bond between India and Nepal.





"Had a productive meeting with @DrSJaishankar in New Delhi. We discussed bilateral interests, various aspects of Nepal-India relations, and the exchange of mutual cooperation. I am confident this visit will further strengthen the centuries-old bond between Nepal and India," she stated on X.





Meanwhile, Nepal is set to export an additional 251 MW of power to India, sourced from 12 hydropower projects in Nepal, following approval by India's designated authority for cross-border trade.





Following the approval, Nepal for the first time, would be exporting power to Bihar through a medium-term power sales agreement, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced in a release.





"This takes the total allowed quantum from 690 MW from 16 projects to 941 MW from 28 projects. Even before this 251 MW approval, Nepal had already become a net exporter of electricity and a net revenue generator in the last fiscal year, selling NPR 16.93 billion worth of electricity," the release stated.





