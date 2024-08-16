



Renowned scientist Dr Ram Narain Agarwal, a pivotal figure in India's defence research, passed away on Thursday at the age of 84 in Hyderabad. He is survived by his wife and two children. Dr Agarwal, widely known as the "Father of Agni Missiles," played a crucial role in the development of India's long-range ballistic missile program under the aegis of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Agarwal's contributions to India's missile technology have been instrumental in enhancing the nation's defence capabilities. His leadership and expertise were central to the successful development of the Agni missile series, which has become a cornerstone of India's strategic defence framework.





As the Project Director of the Agni missile program, which commenced in 1983, Dr Agarwal's leadership and vision were instrumental in the project's success over more than two decades. Under his guidance, the team achieved a significant milestone in May 1989 with the successful testing of the Technology Demonstrator missile. This marked the beginning of a series of advancements in India's missile technology. The Agni missile, initially conceptualised as a technological demonstrator, evolved into a formidable weapon system with multiple versions being developed and subsequently inducted into the defence forces.





Notable Awards Won By Dr Agarwal





Padma Sri in 1990 Padma Bhushan in 2000 Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the field of aerospace and Agni in 2004 The DRDO Technology Leadership Award Chandrasekhara Saraswati National Eminence Award Biren Roy Space Sciences Award





Agencies







